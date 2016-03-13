March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 13 Bodo Glimt 2 Sogndal 0 IK Start 1 Lillestrom 1 Molde 1 Tromso 1 Sarpsborg 08 0 FK Haugesund 1 Stromsgodset IF 2 Brann Bergen 2 Saturday, March 12 Odd Grenland 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 0 Friday, March 11 Aalesund 1 Stabaek 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bodo Glimt 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 2 Aalesund 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 2 FK Haugesund 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 2 Odd Grenland 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 5 Brann Bergen 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 6 Stromsgodset IF 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 7 Lillestrom 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 Tromso 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 9 IK Start 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 9 Molde 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Valerenga Oslo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Viking Stavanger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 13 Sarpsborg 08 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 13 Stabaek 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 ------------------------- 16 Sogndal 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League preliminary round 16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 14 Valerenga Oslo v Viking Stavanger (1800)