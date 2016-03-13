March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 13
Bodo Glimt 2 Sogndal 0
IK Start 1 Lillestrom 1
Molde 1 Tromso 1
Sarpsborg 08 0 FK Haugesund 1
Stromsgodset IF 2 Brann Bergen 2
Saturday, March 12
Odd Grenland 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 0
Friday, March 11
Aalesund 1 Stabaek 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bodo Glimt 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
2 Aalesund 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
2 FK Haugesund 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
2 Odd Grenland 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
5 Brann Bergen 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
6 Stromsgodset IF 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
7 Lillestrom 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Tromso 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
9 IK Start 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
9 Molde 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Valerenga Oslo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Viking Stavanger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
13 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
13 Sarpsborg 08 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
13 Stabaek 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
-------------------------
16 Sogndal 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-4: Europa League preliminary round
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 14
Valerenga Oslo v Viking Stavanger (1800)