Oct 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 29
Brann Bergen 2 Lillestrom 3
Sunday, October 28
Molde 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 0
Odd Grenland 4 Honefoss BK 0
Sogndal 1 Aalesund 1
Stabaek 0 Viking Stavanger 1
Valerenga Oslo 1 Tromso 0
Saturday, October 27
Sandnes Ulf 5 Fredrikstad 1
Friday, October 26
FK Haugesund 2 Stromsgodset IF 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 27 17 4 6 47 30 55
-------------------------
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 27 14 10 3 48 22 52
3 Stromsgodset IF 27 15 7 5 56 36 52
-------------------------
4 Tromso 26 13 6 7 41 25 45
-------------------------
5 Viking Stavanger 27 12 7 8 37 33 43
6 Brann Bergen 27 13 3 11 56 44 42
7 Valerenga Oslo 27 12 5 10 40 39 41
8 FK Haugesund 27 10 7 10 43 38 37
9 Aalesund 27 8 10 9 35 35 34
10 Odd Grenland 27 9 7 11 34 39 34
11 Lillestrom 27 7 11 9 38 46 32
12 Honefoss BK 27 7 11 9 28 36 32
13 Sogndal 27 6 10 11 25 35 28
-------------------------
14 Sandnes Ulf 26 6 7 13 35 50 25
-------------------------
15 Fredrikstad 27 7 3 17 37 55 24
R16 Stabaek 27 4 2 21 22 59 14
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation