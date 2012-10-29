Oct 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday Monday, October 29 Brann Bergen 2 Lillestrom 3 Sunday, October 28 Molde 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 0 Odd Grenland 4 Honefoss BK 0 Sogndal 1 Aalesund 1 Stabaek 0 Viking Stavanger 1 Valerenga Oslo 1 Tromso 0 Saturday, October 27 Sandnes Ulf 5 Fredrikstad 1 Friday, October 26 FK Haugesund 2 Stromsgodset IF 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Molde 27 17 4 6 47 30 55 ------------------------- 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 27 14 10 3 48 22 52 3 Stromsgodset IF 27 15 7 5 56 36 52 ------------------------- 4 Tromso 26 13 6 7 41 25 45 ------------------------- 5 Viking Stavanger 27 12 7 8 37 33 43 6 Brann Bergen 27 13 3 11 56 44 42 7 Valerenga Oslo 27 12 5 10 40 39 41 8 FK Haugesund 27 10 7 10 43 38 37 9 Aalesund 27 8 10 9 35 35 34 10 Odd Grenland 27 9 7 11 34 39 34 11 Lillestrom 27 7 11 9 38 46 32 12 Honefoss BK 27 7 11 9 28 36 32 13 Sogndal 27 6 10 11 25 35 28 ------------------------- 14 Sandnes Ulf 26 6 7 13 35 50 25 ------------------------- 15 Fredrikstad 27 7 3 17 37 55 24 R16 Stabaek 27 4 2 21 22 59 14 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation