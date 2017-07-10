Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

July 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday Monday, July 10 Sarpsborg 08 3 Lillestrom 3 Sunday, July 9 Stabaek 2 Brann Bergen 0 Stromsgodset IF 4 Kristiansund BK 2 Viking Stavanger 1 Sogndal 1 Saturday, July 8 Aalesund 0 Molde 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 5 Sandefjord Fotball 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 16 9 5 2 30 13 32 ------------------------- 2 Brann Bergen 16 7 6 3 30 13 27 3 Sarpsborg 08 16 7 6 3 26 16 27 ------------------------- 4 Molde 16 8 3 5 28 19 27 ------------------------- 5 Stabaek 16 7 3 6 24 28 24 6 Aalesund 16 6 4 6 21 19 22 7 Valerenga Oslo 15 6 4 5 21 20 22 8 FK Haugesund 15 6 4 5 18 17 22 9 Odd Grenland 15 6 4 5 12 16 22 10 Lillestrom 16 6 3 7 23 24 21 11 Sogndal 16 5 5 6 20 23 20 12 Stromsgodset IF 16 4 6 6 20 25 18 13 Sandefjord Fotball 16 5 3 8 18 28 18 ------------------------- 14 Kristiansund BK 16 4 5 7 21 27 17 ------------------------- 15 Tromso 15 3 5 7 16 27 14 16 Viking Stavanger 16 2 4 10 15 28 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation