May 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, May 12 Aalesund 0 Valerenga Oslo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 7 6 1 0 13 3 19 ------------------------- 2 Sarpsborg 08 7 4 1 2 16 9 13 3 Stabaek 7 4 1 2 13 9 13 ------------------------- 4 Odd Grenland 7 4 0 3 6 9 12 ------------------------- 5 Brann Bergen 7 3 2 2 11 6 11 6 Molde 7 3 2 2 11 7 11 7 FK Haugesund 7 3 2 2 11 9 11 8 Aalesund 8 3 2 3 10 10 11 9 Sandefjord Fotball 7 3 1 3 10 10 10 10 Valerenga Oslo 8 3 1 4 11 13 10 11 Stromsgodset IF 7 2 3 2 7 9 9 12 Tromso 7 2 2 3 8 10 8 13 Kristiansund BK 7 2 1 4 5 11 7 ------------------------- 14 Lillestrom 7 2 0 5 5 11 6 ------------------------- 15 Sogndal 7 1 2 4 6 12 5 16 Viking Stavanger 7 1 1 5 5 10 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 13 Stabaek v Rosenborg Trondheim (1400) Kristiansund BK v Lillestrom (1600) Odd Grenland v Stromsgodset IF (1600) Sandefjord Fotball v FK Haugesund (1600) Sarpsborg 08 v Tromso (1600) Sogndal v Viking Stavanger (1600) Brann Bergen v Molde (1800)