Soccer-Free agent Carvalho joins Shanghai SIPG - report
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 22 Aalesund 1 Lillestrom 2 Friday, September 21 Viking Stavanger 3 Stromsgodset IF 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 23 13 5 5 49 32 44 ------------------------- 2 Molde 22 14 2 6 37 24 44 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 22 11 10 1 39 16 43 ------------------------- 4 Tromso 21 10 6 5 37 23 36 ------------------------- 5 Viking Stavanger 23 10 5 8 33 31 35 6 Brann Bergen 22 10 3 9 45 33 33 7 FK Haugesund 22 8 7 7 35 26 31 8 Valerenga Oslo 22 9 4 9 32 32 31 9 Honefoss BK 22 7 9 6 24 26 30 10 Aalesund 23 7 8 8 30 31 29 11 Odd Grenland 22 8 4 10 29 37 28 12 Lillestrom 23 6 9 8 34 42 27 13 Fredrikstad 22 6 3 13 31 43 21 ------------------------- 14 Sandnes Ulf 21 5 6 10 26 41 21 ------------------------- 15 Sogndal 22 4 8 10 21 32 20 16 Stabaek 22 4 1 17 19 52 13 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 23 FK Haugesund v Sandnes Ulf (1600) Odd Grenland v Molde (1600) Sogndal v Tromso (1600) Stabaek v Fredrikstad (1600) Brann Bergen v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700) Monday, September 24 Valerenga Oslo v Honefoss BK (1700)
BARCELONA, Feb 15 The man who aims to end the 28-year career of the head of Spanish football is counting on the support of smaller clubs that he says have been neglected as elite soccer thrives.
ZURICH, Feb 15 FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.