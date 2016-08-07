Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 7
IK Start 1 Odd Grenland 2
Sarpsborg 08 0 Valerenga Oslo 2
Brann Bergen 1 Stromsgodset IF 0
Sogndal 1 Viking Stavanger 2
Stabaek 0 FK Haugesund 1
Saturday, August 6
Lillestrom 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 4
Molde 3 Bodo Glimt 2
Friday, August 5
Tromso 1 Aalesund 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 18 13 4 1 41 13 43
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 19 11 4 4 28 18 37
3 Brann Bergen 19 11 3 5 26 14 36
-------------------------
4 Stromsgodset IF 19 10 3 6 32 24 33
-------------------------
5 FK Haugesund 19 9 4 6 32 29 31
6 Sarpsborg 08 19 9 4 6 22 22 31
7 Viking Stavanger 18 9 3 6 20 20 30
8 Molde 19 8 4 7 33 33 28
9 Sogndal 19 6 8 5 22 21 26
10 Valerenga Oslo 19 6 3 10 25 27 21
11 Tromso 19 5 6 8 22 28 21
12 Lillestrom 19 5 5 9 30 34 20
13 Bodo Glimt 19 5 4 10 23 29 19
-------------------------
14 Aalesund 19 5 4 10 23 34 19
-------------------------
15 Stabaek 19 4 4 11 21 29 16
16 IK Start 19 0 7 12 15 40 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation