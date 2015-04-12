April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 12
Aalesund 1 Lillestrom 1
FK Haugesund 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 6
IK Start 2 Sandefjord Fotball 1
Odd Grenland 2 Stabaek 0
Viking Stavanger 3 Tromso 1
Saturday, April 11
Bodo Glimt 1 Molde 3
Stromsgodset IF 1 Mjondalen IF 1
Friday, April 10
Sarpsborg 08 1 Valerenga Oslo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 2 0 0 11 0 6
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
3 Valerenga Oslo 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
-------------------------
4 IK Start 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
-------------------------
5 Mjondalen IF 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
5 Sarpsborg 08 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
7 Molde 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
7 Sandefjord Fotball 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
9 Viking Stavanger 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
10 Lillestrom * 2 0 2 0 2 2 1
11 Stromsgodset IF 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
12 Stabaek 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
13 Aalesund 2 0 1 1 1 6 1
-------------------------
14 FK Haugesund 2 0 1 1 1 7 1
-------------------------
15 Tromso 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
16 Bodo Glimt 2 0 0 2 2 6 0
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation