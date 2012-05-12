May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Norwegian championship on Saturday
Stabaek 0 Molde 5
Tromso 3 Valerenga Oslo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 7 5 1 1 14 8 16
-------------------------
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 7 4 3 0 15 7 15
3 Molde 8 5 0 3 15 10 15
-------------------------
4 Tromso 8 4 3 1 12 7 15
-------------------------
5 Valerenga Oslo 8 4 1 3 12 13 13
6 FK Haugesund 7 3 3 1 12 8 12
7 Sogndal 7 3 3 1 9 5 12
8 Sandnes Ulf 7 3 2 2 12 13 11
9 Honefoss BK 7 2 4 1 6 3 10
10 Odd Grenland 7 2 2 3 8 10 8
11 Viking Stavanger 7 2 2 3 4 6 8
12 Aalesund 7 1 4 2 7 9 7
13 Fredrikstad 7 1 2 4 13 13 5
14 Brann Bergen 7 1 1 5 8 12 4
-------------------------
15 Lillestrom 7 0 4 3 6 10 4
16 Stabaek 8 0 1 7 3 22 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 13
Aalesund v Stromsgodset IF (1600)
Fredrikstad v FK Haugesund (1600)
HÃnefoss BK v Odd Grenland (1600)
Sandnes Ulf v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600)
Sogndal v Viking Stavanger (1600)
Lillestrom v Brann Bergen (1800)