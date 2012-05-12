May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship on Saturday Stabaek 0 Molde 5 Tromso 3 Valerenga Oslo 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 7 5 1 1 14 8 16 ------------------------- 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 7 4 3 0 15 7 15 3 Molde 8 5 0 3 15 10 15 ------------------------- 4 Tromso 8 4 3 1 12 7 15 ------------------------- 5 Valerenga Oslo 8 4 1 3 12 13 13 6 FK Haugesund 7 3 3 1 12 8 12 7 Sogndal 7 3 3 1 9 5 12 8 Sandnes Ulf 7 3 2 2 12 13 11 9 Honefoss BK 7 2 4 1 6 3 10 10 Odd Grenland 7 2 2 3 8 10 8 11 Viking Stavanger 7 2 2 3 4 6 8 12 Aalesund 7 1 4 2 7 9 7 13 Fredrikstad 7 1 2 4 13 13 5 14 Brann Bergen 7 1 1 5 8 12 4 ------------------------- 15 Lillestrom 7 0 4 3 6 10 4 16 Stabaek 8 0 1 7 3 22 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 13 Aalesund v Stromsgodset IF (1600) Fredrikstad v FK Haugesund (1600) HÃnefoss BK v Odd Grenland (1600) Sandnes Ulf v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600) Sogndal v Viking Stavanger (1600) Lillestrom v Brann Bergen (1800)