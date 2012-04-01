April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship on Sunday FK Haugesund 2 Molde 0 Fredrikstad 5 Stabaek 1 Lillestrom 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Sogndal 0 Honefoss BK 0 Viking Stavanger 1 Odd Grenland 0

Saturday, March 31 Stromsgodset IF 3 Valerenga Oslo 2

Friday, March 30 Brann Bergen 3 Sandnes Ulf 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sogndal 2 1 1 0 4 0 4 ------------------------- 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 1 1 0 5 3 4 3 Viking Stavanger 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 ------------------------- 4 Fredrikstad 2 1 0 1 5 2 3 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 6 Tromso 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 7 Stromsgodset IF 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 8 Brann Bergen 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 9 Valerenga Oslo 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 10 Molde 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 11 Lillestrom 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 12 Honefoss BK 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 13 Aalesund 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 14 Sandnes Ulf 2 0 1 1 3 5 1 ------------------------- 15 Stabaek 2 0 1 1 1 5 1 16 Odd Grenland 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 2 Aalesund v Tromso (1700)