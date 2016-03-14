March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 14
Valerenga Oslo 0 Viking Stavanger 2
Sunday, March 13
Bodo Glimt 2 Sogndal 0
IK Start 1 Lillestrom 1
Molde 1 Tromso 1
Sarpsborg 08 0 FK Haugesund 1
Stromsgodset IF 2 Brann Bergen 2
Saturday, March 12
Odd Grenland 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 0
Friday, March 11
Aalesund 1 Stabaek 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bodo Glimt 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
1 Viking Stavanger 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
3 Aalesund 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
3 FK Haugesund 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
3 Odd Grenland 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
6 Brann Bergen 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
7 Stromsgodset IF 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
8 Lillestrom 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Tromso 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 IK Start 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 Molde 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
12 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
12 Sarpsborg 08 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
12 Stabaek 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
-------------------------
15 Sogndal 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
15 Valerenga Oslo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League preliminary round
15-16: Relegation