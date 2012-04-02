April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings in the
Norwegian championship after Monday's match
Aalesund 0 Tromso 0
Sunday, April 1
FK Haugesund 2 Molde 0
Fredrikstad 5 Stabaek 1
Lillestrom 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 2
Sogndal 0 Honefoss BK 0
Viking Stavanger 1 Odd Grenland 0
Saturday, March 31
Stromsgodset IF 3 Valerenga Oslo 2
Friday, March 30
Brann Bergen 3 Sandnes Ulf 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sogndal 2 1 1 0 4 0 4
-------------------------
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 1 1 0 5 3 4
3 Viking Stavanger 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
-------------------------
4 Tromso 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
-------------------------
5 Fredrikstad 2 1 0 1 5 2 3
6 FK Haugesund 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
7 Stromsgodset IF 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
8 Brann Bergen 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
9 Valerenga Oslo 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
10 Molde 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
11 Lillestrom 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
12 Aalesund 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
12 Honefoss BK 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
14 Sandnes Ulf 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
-------------------------
15 Stabaek 2 0 1 1 1 5 1
16 Odd Grenland 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation