April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 24
Aalesund 6 Tromso 0
Odd Grenland 1 Lillestrom 3
Rosenborg Trondheim 4 Viking Stavanger 0
Sarpsborg 08 4 Molde 0
Valerenga Oslo 2 IK Start 0
Saturday, April 23
Brann Bergen 2 Sogndal 0
Stromsgodset IF 2 Bodo Glimt 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 7 6 0 1 13 2 18
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 7 4 2 1 8 3 14
3 Molde 7 4 2 1 14 10 14
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 7 4 2 1 8 6 14
-------------------------
5 Stromsgodset IF 7 4 1 2 9 6 13
6 Lillestrom 7 2 4 1 14 10 10
7 FK Haugesund 6 3 1 2 10 8 10
8 Viking Stavanger 7 3 1 3 5 8 10
9 Sarpsborg 08 7 2 3 2 9 7 9
10 Aalesund 7 2 1 4 10 9 7
11 Bodo Glimt 7 2 1 4 10 11 7
12 Sogndal 7 2 1 4 3 7 7
13 Valerenga Oslo 7 2 0 5 7 11 6
-------------------------
14 Tromso 7 1 3 3 4 13 6
-------------------------
15 Stabaek 6 1 1 4 5 9 4
16 IK Start 7 0 3 4 3 12 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 25
FK Haugesund v Stabaek (1700)