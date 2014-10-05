Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 5
Bodo Glimt 1 Stabaek 1
FK Haugesund 2 Sandnes Ulf 0
Sarpsborg 08 0 Stromsgodset IF 0
Brann Bergen 1 IK Start 2
Valerenga Oslo 2 Sogndal 1
Saturday, October 4
Aalesund 2 Odd Grenland 2
Viking Stavanger 1 Molde 2
Friday, October 3
Lillestrom 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Molde 26 20 5 1 58 20 65
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 26 15 7 4 46 25 52
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 26 14 6 6 53 39 48
-------------------------
4 Stromsgodset IF 26 13 5 8 41 34 44
-------------------------
5 Lillestrom 26 11 7 8 38 29 40
6 Valerenga Oslo 26 10 9 7 54 44 39
7 IK Start 26 10 4 12 42 50 34
8 Stabaek 26 10 4 12 40 49 34
9 Sarpsborg 08 26 8 9 9 35 43 33
10 Viking Stavanger 26 7 11 8 37 36 32
11 Aalesund 26 7 8 11 30 35 29
12 Bodo Glimt 26 8 5 13 37 49 29
13 FK Haugesund 26 7 6 13 35 43 27
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 26 6 6 14 30 43 24
-------------------------
15 Brann Bergen 26 6 5 15 34 47 23
16 Sandnes Ulf 26 3 9 14 21 45 18
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation