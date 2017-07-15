UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

July 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 15 Lillestrom 2 Stabaek 2 Sogndal 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 17 10 5 2 33 13 35 ------------------------- 2 Brann Bergen 16 7 6 3 30 13 27 3 Sarpsborg 08 16 7 6 3 26 16 27 ------------------------- 4 Molde 16 8 3 5 28 19 27 ------------------------- 5 Stabaek 17 7 4 6 26 30 25 6 Aalesund 16 6 4 6 21 19 22 7 Valerenga Oslo 15 6 4 5 21 20 22 8 FK Haugesund 15 6 4 5 18 17 22 9 Lillestrom 17 6 4 7 25 26 22 10 Odd Grenland 15 6 4 5 12 16 22 11 Sogndal 17 5 5 7 20 26 20 12 Stromsgodset IF 16 4 6 6 20 25 18 13 Sandefjord Fotball 16 5 3 8 18 28 18 ------------------------- 14 Kristiansund BK 16 4 5 7 21 27 17 ------------------------- 15 Tromso 15 3 5 7 16 27 14 16 Viking Stavanger 16 2 4 10 15 28 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 16 FK Haugesund v Aalesund (1600) Molde v Stromsgodset IF (1600) Odd Grenland v Viking Stavanger (1600) Sandefjord Fotball v Tromso (1600) Brann Bergen v Sarpsborg 08 (1800) Monday, July 17 Kristiansund BK v Valerenga Oslo (1700)