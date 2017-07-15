FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 19 hours
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#ReutersInvestigates
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
UK sees need for phased Brexit, says Hammond
UK sees need for phased Brexit, says Hammond
UK sees need for phased Brexit, says Hammond
UK sees need for phased Brexit, says Hammond
UK sees need for phased Brexit, says Hammond
UK sees need for phased Brexit, says Hammond
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
July 15, 2017 / 3:25 PM / in 19 hours

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 15
Lillestrom 2 Stabaek             2  
Sogndal    0 Rosenborg Trondheim 3  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Rosenborg Trondheim 17 10 5 2  33 13 35  
-------------------------
2  Brann Bergen        16 7  6 3  30 13 27  
3  Sarpsborg 08        16 7  6 3  26 16 27  
-------------------------
4  Molde               16 8  3 5  28 19 27  
-------------------------
5  Stabaek             17 7  4 6  26 30 25  
6  Aalesund            16 6  4 6  21 19 22  
7  Valerenga Oslo      15 6  4 5  21 20 22  
8  FK Haugesund        15 6  4 5  18 17 22  
9  Lillestrom          17 6  4 7  25 26 22  
10 Odd Grenland        15 6  4 5  12 16 22  
11 Sogndal             17 5  5 7  20 26 20  
12 Stromsgodset IF     16 4  6 6  20 25 18  
13 Sandefjord Fotball  16 5  3 8  18 28 18  
-------------------------
14 Kristiansund BK     16 4  5 7  21 27 17  
-------------------------
15 Tromso              15 3  5 7  16 27 14  
16 Viking Stavanger    16 2  4 10 15 28 10  
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Sunday, July 16      
FK Haugesund         v Aalesund         (1600)  
Molde                v Stromsgodset IF  (1600)  
Odd Grenland         v Viking Stavanger (1600)  
Sandefjord Fotball   v Tromso           (1600)  
Brann Bergen         v Sarpsborg 08     (1800)  
Monday, July 17      
Kristiansund BK      v Valerenga Oslo   (1700)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.