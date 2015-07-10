July 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, July 10
Molde 0 FK Haugesund 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 15 10 3 2 40 15 33
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 15 9 3 3 27 18 30
3 Valerenga Oslo 15 8 3 4 31 23 27
-------------------------
4 Molde 16 7 4 5 35 18 25
-------------------------
5 Viking Stavanger 15 8 1 6 27 21 25
6 Stromsgodset IF 15 7 3 5 27 26 24
7 Odd Grenland 15 5 7 3 23 19 22
8 Lillestrom * 15 5 7 3 22 19 21
9 IK Start 15 5 4 6 25 24 19
10 Aalesund 15 5 4 6 21 32 19
11 Sarpsborg 08 15 4 5 6 18 22 17
12 FK Haugesund 16 4 5 7 15 26 17
13 Mjondalen IF 15 3 6 6 22 34 15
-------------------------
14 Bodo Glimt 15 4 2 9 22 33 14
-------------------------
15 Tromso 15 3 4 8 21 26 13
16 Sandefjord Fotball 15 2 3 10 15 35 9
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 11
Viking Stavanger v Aalesund (1330)
Valerenga Oslo v Sandefjord Fotball (1600)
Sunday, July 12
Stabaek v Sarpsborg 08 (1330)
Mjondalen IF v Bodo Glimt (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Odd Grenland (1600)
Tromso v IK Start (1600)
Lillestrom v Stromsgodset IF (1800)