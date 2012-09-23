Sept 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 23 FK Haugesund 3 Sandnes Ulf 2 Odd Grenland 0 Molde 0 Brann Bergen 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Sogndal 1 Tromso 0 Stabaek 0 Fredrikstad 1 Saturday, September 22 Aalesund 1 Lillestrom 2 Friday, September 21 Viking Stavanger 3 Stromsgodset IF 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Molde 23 14 3 6 37 24 45 ------------------------- 2 Stromsgodset IF 23 13 5 5 49 32 44 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 23 11 10 2 40 18 43 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 23 11 3 9 47 34 36 ------------------------- 5 Tromso 22 10 6 6 37 24 36 6 Viking Stavanger 23 10 5 8 33 31 35 7 FK Haugesund 23 9 7 7 38 28 34 8 Valerenga Oslo 22 9 4 9 32 32 31 9 Honefoss BK 22 7 9 6 24 26 30 10 Aalesund 23 7 8 8 30 31 29 11 Odd Grenland 23 8 5 10 29 37 29 12 Lillestrom 23 6 9 8 34 42 27 13 Fredrikstad 23 7 3 13 32 43 24 ------------------------- 14 Sogndal 23 5 8 10 22 32 23 ------------------------- 15 Sandnes Ulf 22 5 6 11 28 44 21 16 Stabaek 23 4 1 18 19 53 13 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 24 Valerenga Oslo v Honefoss BK (1700)