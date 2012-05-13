May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship on Sunday. Aalesund 3 Stromsgodset IF 1 Fredrikstad 0 FK Haugesund 0 Hanefoss BK 1 Odd Grenland 4 Lillestrom 3 Brann Bergen 4 Sandnes Ulf 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Sogndal 1 Viking Stavanger 2 Saturday, May 12 Stabaek 0 Molde 5 Tromso 3 Valerenga Oslo 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 8 4 4 0 16 8 16 ------------------------- 2 Stromsgodset IF 8 5 1 2 15 11 16 3 Molde 8 5 0 3 15 10 15 ------------------------- 4 Tromso 8 4 3 1 12 7 15 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 8 3 4 1 12 8 13 6 Valerenga Oslo 8 4 1 3 12 13 13 7 Sogndal 8 3 3 2 10 7 12 8 Sandnes Ulf 8 3 3 2 13 14 12 9 Odd Grenland 8 3 2 3 12 11 11 10 Viking Stavanger 8 3 2 3 6 7 11 11 Aalesund 8 2 4 2 10 10 10 12 Honefoss BK 8 2 4 2 7 7 10 13 Brann Bergen 8 2 1 5 12 15 7 14 Fredrikstad 8 1 3 4 13 13 6 ------------------------- 15 Lillestrom 8 0 4 4 9 14 4 16 Stabaek 8 0 1 7 3 22 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation