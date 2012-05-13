May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Norwegian championship on Sunday.
Aalesund 3 Stromsgodset IF 1
Fredrikstad 0 FK Haugesund 0
Hanefoss BK 1 Odd Grenland 4
Lillestrom 3 Brann Bergen 4
Sandnes Ulf 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 1
Sogndal 1 Viking Stavanger 2
Saturday, May 12
Stabaek 0 Molde 5
Tromso 3 Valerenga Oslo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 8 4 4 0 16 8 16
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 8 5 1 2 15 11 16
3 Molde 8 5 0 3 15 10 15
-------------------------
4 Tromso 8 4 3 1 12 7 15
-------------------------
5 FK Haugesund 8 3 4 1 12 8 13
6 Valerenga Oslo 8 4 1 3 12 13 13
7 Sogndal 8 3 3 2 10 7 12
8 Sandnes Ulf 8 3 3 2 13 14 12
9 Odd Grenland 8 3 2 3 12 11 11
10 Viking Stavanger 8 3 2 3 6 7 11
11 Aalesund 8 2 4 2 10 10 10
12 Honefoss BK 8 2 4 2 7 7 10
13 Brann Bergen 8 2 1 5 12 15 7
14 Fredrikstad 8 1 3 4 13 13 6
-------------------------
15 Lillestrom 8 0 4 4 9 14 4
16 Stabaek 8 0 1 7 3 22 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation