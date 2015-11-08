Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 8
Aalesund 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 1
Bodo Glimt 6 Stabaek 1
FK Haugesund 0 Tromso 1
IK Start 0 Molde 3
Odd Grenland 5 Lillestrom 0
Sarpsborg 08 2 Sandefjord Fotball 1
Stromsgodset IF 2 Valerenga Oslo 2
Viking Stavanger 3 Mjondalen IF 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Rosenborg Trondheim 30 21 6 3 73 27 69
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 30 17 6 7 67 44 57
3 Stabaek 30 17 5 8 54 43 56
-------------------------
4 Odd Grenland 30 15 10 5 61 41 55
-------------------------
5 Viking Stavanger 30 17 2 11 53 39 53
6 Molde 30 15 7 8 62 31 52
7 Valerenga Oslo 30 14 7 9 49 41 49
8 Lillestrom * 30 12 9 9 45 43 44
9 Bodo Glimt 30 12 4 14 53 56 40
10 Aalesund 30 11 5 14 42 57 38
11 Sarpsborg 08 30 8 10 12 37 49 34
12 FK Haugesund 30 8 7 15 33 52 31
13 Tromso 30 7 8 15 36 50 29
-------------------------
14 IK Start 30 5 7 18 35 64 22
-------------------------
R15 Mjondalen IF 30 4 9 17 38 69 21
R16 Sandefjord Fotball 30 4 4 22 36 68 16
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation