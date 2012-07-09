July 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday
Monday, July 9
Fredrikstad 3 Lillestrom 4
Sunday, July 8
Aalesund 1 Viking Stavanger 1
Odd Grenland 2 FK Haugesund 1
Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Molde 0
Sandnes Ulf 0 Valerenga Oslo 2
Stabaek 1 Stromsgodset IF 2
Saturday, July 7
Hønefoss BK 2 Brann Bergen 1
Tromso 1 Sogndal 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 14 10 2 2 30 17 32
-------------------------
2 Molde 14 9 1 4 26 15 28
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 14 6 7 1 24 13 25
-------------------------
4 FK Haugesund 14 6 6 2 23 14 24
-------------------------
5 Tromso 14 6 5 3 23 15 23
6 Honefoss BK 14 5 6 3 13 14 21
7 Valerenga Oslo 13 5 3 5 15 16 18
8 Aalesund 14 3 8 3 17 17 17
9 Sandnes Ulf 14 4 5 5 18 23 17
10 Brann Bergen 14 5 1 8 22 22 16
11 Odd Grenland 13 4 4 5 17 18 16
12 Sogndal 14 3 6 5 14 19 15
13 Viking Stavanger 14 4 3 7 11 22 15
-------------------------
14 Lillestrom 14 3 5 6 18 25 14
-------------------------
15 Fredrikstad 14 3 3 8 24 25 12
16 Stabaek 14 2 1 11 11 31 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation