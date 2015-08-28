Soccer-Italy beat Albania in match marred by crowd trouble
PALERMO, Italy, March 24 Italy survived some first-half scares on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble caused by away fans on Friday.
Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, August 28 Aalesund 2 Valerenga Oslo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 21 16 3 2 56 18 51 ------------------------- 2 Stabaek 21 13 5 3 40 24 44 3 Viking Stavanger 21 12 1 8 38 25 37 ------------------------- 4 Valerenga Oslo 22 11 3 8 36 30 36 ------------------------- 5 Odd Grenland 21 9 8 4 39 29 35 6 Stromsgodset IF 20 10 3 7 38 32 33 7 Molde 20 8 6 6 39 22 30 8 Bodo Glimt 21 9 2 10 37 40 29 9 Aalesund 22 8 4 10 30 44 28 10 Lillestrom * 21 7 7 7 29 33 27 11 FK Haugesund 21 6 6 9 24 35 24 12 Sarpsborg 08 21 5 8 8 25 30 23 13 IK Start 21 5 4 12 28 42 19 ------------------------- 14 Mjondalen IF 21 4 7 10 31 48 19 ------------------------- 15 Tromso 21 4 5 12 26 39 17 16 Sandefjord Fotball 21 3 4 14 23 48 13 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 29 Viking Stavanger v Sandefjord Fotball (1600) Sunday, August 30 Molde v Lillestrom (1330) Stabaek v Odd Grenland (1330) Bodo Glimt v Sarpsborg 08 (1600) IK Start v FK Haugesund (1600) Mjondalen IF v Stromsgodset IF (1600) Tromso v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800)
March 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group G matches on Friday Friday, March 24 Italy 2 Albania 0 Liechtenstein 0 Macedonia 3 Spain 4 Israel 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spain 5 4 1 0 19 2 13 ------------------------- 2 Italy 5 4 1 0 13 4 13 3 Israel 5 3 0 2 9 9 9 4 Albania 5 2 0 3 4 8 6 5 Macedonia 5 1 0 4 7 11 3 6 Liechtenstein 5 0 0 5 1 19 0 1: Fina