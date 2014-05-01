May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, May 1
Aalesund 1 Viking Stavanger 2
Bodo Glimt 1 Lillestrom 2
Molde 2 IK Start 0
Odd Grenland 2 Sarpsborg 08 0
Sogndal 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 2
Valerenga Oslo 3 Stromsgodset IF 0
Wednesday, April 30
Sandnes Ulf 2 Stabaek 1
Brann Bergen 1 FK Haugesund 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 6 5 0 1 15 4 15
-------------------------
2 Viking Stavanger 6 4 2 0 9 3 14
3 Stromsgodset IF 6 4 1 1 11 7 13
-------------------------
4 Rosenborg Trondheim 6 3 3 0 14 8 12
-------------------------
5 Valerenga Oslo 6 3 1 2 10 7 10
6 Odd Grenland 6 3 1 2 8 7 10
7 Stabaek 6 3 0 3 9 8 9
8 Lillestrom 6 2 2 2 7 6 8
9 Sarpsborg 08 6 2 2 2 9 9 8
10 IK Start 6 2 1 3 8 11 7
11 Bodo Glimt 6 1 2 3 10 12 5
12 FK Haugesund 6 1 2 3 6 11 5
13 Sandnes Ulf 6 1 2 3 6 13 5
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 6 1 1 4 8 13 4
-------------------------
15 Brann Bergen 6 1 1 4 7 14 4
16 Aalesund 6 0 3 3 4 8 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 4
FK Haugesund v Aalesund (1330)
Sarpsborg 08 v Sandnes Ulf (1330)
Lillestrom v Sogndal (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Molde (1600)
Stromsgodset IF v Bodo Glimt (1600)
IK Start v Brann Bergen (1700)
Monday, May 5
Stabaek v Valerenga Oslo (1700)
Viking Stavanger v Odd Grenland (1700)