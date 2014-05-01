May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, May 1 Aalesund 1 Viking Stavanger 2 Bodo Glimt 1 Lillestrom 2 Molde 2 IK Start 0 Odd Grenland 2 Sarpsborg 08 0 Sogndal 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Valerenga Oslo 3 Stromsgodset IF 0 Wednesday, April 30 Sandnes Ulf 2 Stabaek 1 Brann Bergen 1 FK Haugesund 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Molde 6 5 0 1 15 4 15 ------------------------- 2 Viking Stavanger 6 4 2 0 9 3 14 3 Stromsgodset IF 6 4 1 1 11 7 13 ------------------------- 4 Rosenborg Trondheim 6 3 3 0 14 8 12 ------------------------- 5 Valerenga Oslo 6 3 1 2 10 7 10 6 Odd Grenland 6 3 1 2 8 7 10 7 Stabaek 6 3 0 3 9 8 9 8 Lillestrom 6 2 2 2 7 6 8 9 Sarpsborg 08 6 2 2 2 9 9 8 10 IK Start 6 2 1 3 8 11 7 11 Bodo Glimt 6 1 2 3 10 12 5 12 FK Haugesund 6 1 2 3 6 11 5 13 Sandnes Ulf 6 1 2 3 6 13 5 ------------------------- 14 Sogndal 6 1 1 4 8 13 4 ------------------------- 15 Brann Bergen 6 1 1 4 7 14 4 16 Aalesund 6 0 3 3 4 8 3 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 4 FK Haugesund v Aalesund (1330) Sarpsborg 08 v Sandnes Ulf (1330) Lillestrom v Sogndal (1600) Rosenborg Trondheim v Molde (1600) Stromsgodset IF v Bodo Glimt (1600) IK Start v Brann Bergen (1700) Monday, May 5 Stabaek v Valerenga Oslo (1700) Viking Stavanger v Odd Grenland (1700)