March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 18
Tromso 0 IK Start 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bodo Glimt 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
1 Viking Stavanger 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
3 Aalesund 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
3 FK Haugesund 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
3 Odd Grenland 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
6 IK Start 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
6 Tromso 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
8 Brann Bergen 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
9 Stromsgodset IF 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
10 Lillestrom 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 Molde 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
12 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
12 Sarpsborg 08 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
12 Stabaek 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
-------------------------
15 Sogndal 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
15 Valerenga Oslo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League preliminary round
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 19
FK Haugesund v Aalesund (1430)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Stromsgodset IF (1700)
Sunday, March 20
Sogndal v Valerenga Oslo (1430)
Lillestrom v Bodo Glimt (1700)
Brann Bergen v Odd Grenland (1700)
Viking Stavanger v Sarpsborg 08 (1700)
Stabaek v Molde (1900)