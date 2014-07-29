July 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, July 29
Valerenga Oslo 3 Stabaek 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 17 13 3 1 38 13 42
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 17 10 3 4 28 20 33
3 Odd Grenland 17 9 5 3 23 15 32
-------------------------
4 Valerenga Oslo 17 8 6 3 33 22 30
-------------------------
5 Rosenborg Trondheim 17 8 6 3 35 26 30
6 Viking Stavanger 17 6 8 3 21 15 26
7 Lillestrom 17 6 6 5 25 18 24
8 Sarpsborg 08 17 6 6 5 25 29 24
9 IK Start 17 6 3 8 25 32 21
10 Sogndal 17 5 4 8 18 26 19
11 Stabaek 17 6 1 10 23 34 19
12 Bodo Glimt 17 5 3 9 25 32 18
13 FK Haugesund 17 4 5 8 25 26 17
-------------------------
14 Aalesund 17 3 6 8 17 22 15
-------------------------
15 Brann Bergen 17 3 3 11 18 30 12
16 Sandnes Ulf 17 2 4 11 13 32 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, August 1
Lillestrom v Brann Bergen (1700)
Saturday, August 2
Stromsgodset IF v Sogndal (1330)
Viking Stavanger v Valerenga Oslo (1600)
Sunday, August 3
Odd Grenland v Sandnes Ulf (1330)
Aalesund v Bodo Glimt (1600)
IK Start v Molde (1600)
Sarpsborg 08 v FK Haugesund (1600)
Stabaek v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700)