April 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday Monday, April 25 FK Haugesund 3 Stabaek 1 Sunday, April 24 Aalesund 6 Tromso 0 Odd Grenland 1 Lillestrom 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 4 Viking Stavanger 0 Sarpsborg 08 4 Molde 0 Valerenga Oslo 2 IK Start 0 Saturday, April 23 Brann Bergen 2 Sogndal 0 Stromsgodset IF 2 Bodo Glimt 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 7 6 0 1 13 2 18 ------------------------- 2 Odd Grenland 7 4 2 1 8 3 14 3 Molde 7 4 2 1 14 10 14 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 7 4 2 1 8 6 14 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 7 4 1 2 13 9 13 6 Stromsgodset IF 7 4 1 2 9 6 13 7 Lillestrom 7 2 4 1 14 10 10 8 Viking Stavanger 7 3 1 3 5 8 10 9 Sarpsborg 08 7 2 3 2 9 7 9 10 Aalesund 7 2 1 4 10 9 7 11 Bodo Glimt 7 2 1 4 10 11 7 12 Sogndal 7 2 1 4 3 7 7 13 Valerenga Oslo 7 2 0 5 7 11 6 ------------------------- 14 Tromso 7 1 3 3 4 13 6 ------------------------- 15 Stabaek 7 1 1 5 6 12 4 16 IK Start 7 0 3 4 3 12 3 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation