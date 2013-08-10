Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 10
Odd Grenland 1 Viking Stavanger 1
Sogndal 1 Molde 2
Friday, August 9
Brann Bergen 1 Lillestrom 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 18 12 4 2 34 15 40
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 18 12 2 4 41 17 38
3 Aalesund 18 9 4 5 39 27 31
-------------------------
4 Viking Stavanger 19 8 7 4 25 19 31
-------------------------
5 Brann Bergen 19 8 3 8 29 29 27
6 FK Haugesund 18 8 3 7 24 25 27
7 Odd Grenland 19 7 4 8 23 20 25
8 Valerenga Oslo 18 7 4 7 28 30 25
9 Molde 19 6 6 7 29 27 24
10 Lillestrom 19 6 5 8 24 28 23
11 Sogndal 19 5 8 6 25 30 23
12 Tromso 18 5 6 7 28 27 21
13 Sandnes Ulf 18 5 4 9 20 32 19
-------------------------
14 Sarpsborg 08 18 4 5 9 24 39 17
-------------------------
15 Honefoss BK 18 3 7 8 21 34 16
16 IK Start 18 3 6 9 22 37 15
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 11
Aalesund v Sarpsborg 08 (1330)
FK Haugesund v Honefoss BK (1600)
Sandnes Ulf v Tromso (1600)
Stromsgodset IF v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600)
Valerenga Oslo v IK Start (1700)