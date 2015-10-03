Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 3
Mjondalen IF 1 Stabaek 4
Sarpsborg 08 1 Stromsgodset IF 6
Friday, October 2
Bodo Glimt 1 Valerenga Oslo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 25 18 4 3 60 20 58
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 26 16 5 5 48 29 53
3 Stromsgodset IF 26 15 4 7 58 37 49
-------------------------
4 Odd Grenland 25 12 9 4 47 33 45
-------------------------
5 Viking Stavanger 25 14 2 9 45 30 44
6 Valerenga Oslo 26 12 5 9 41 36 41
7 Molde 25 10 7 8 46 28 37
8 Bodo Glimt 26 11 3 12 45 48 36
9 Lillestrom * 25 9 9 7 37 36 35
10 FK Haugesund 25 8 7 10 29 42 31
11 Aalesund 25 8 5 12 33 51 29
12 Sarpsborg 08 26 6 10 10 32 42 28
13 IK Start 25 5 6 14 31 49 21
-------------------------
14 Tromso 25 4 8 13 29 43 20
-------------------------
15 Mjondalen IF 26 4 8 14 34 60 20
16 Sandefjord Fotball 25 3 4 18 26 57 13
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 4
FK Haugesund v Odd Grenland (1330)
Aalesund v Sandefjord Fotball (1600)
Molde v Tromso (1600)
Viking Stavanger v Lillestrom (1600)
IK Start v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800)