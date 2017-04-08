April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 8
Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Molde 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 3 0 0 8 1 9
-------------------------
2 Sarpsborg 08 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
3 Molde 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
-------------------------
5 Tromso 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
6 Sogndal 2 1 0 1 5 4 3
7 Valerenga Oslo 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
8 Lillestrom 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
9 FK Haugesund 2 1 0 1 5 6 3
10 Stabaek 2 1 0 1 4 5 3
11 Stromsgodset IF 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
12 Odd Grenland 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
13 Viking Stavanger 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
-------------------------
14 Kristiansund BK 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
-------------------------
15 Aalesund 2 0 0 2 2 6 0
16 Sandefjord Fotball 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 9
Lillestrom v FK Haugesund (1600)
Sarpsborg 08 v Viking Stavanger (1600)
Stabaek v Odd Grenland (1600)
Tromso v Sogndal (1600)
Valerenga Oslo v Sandefjord Fotball (1600)
Stromsgodset IF v Aalesund (1800)
Monday, April 10
Kristiansund BK v Brann Bergen (1700)