April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 24
FK Haugesund 3 IK Start 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Aalesund 5 4 1 0 10 3 13
-------------------------
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 5 3 1 1 11 4 10
3 Stromsgodset IF 5 3 1 1 7 3 10
-------------------------
4 FK Haugesund 5 3 1 1 8 7 10
-------------------------
5 Viking Stavanger 5 3 0 2 5 5 9
6 Brann Bergen 5 3 0 2 6 7 9
7 IK Start 5 2 2 1 9 8 8
8 Lillestrom 5 2 1 2 6 5 7
9 Tromso 5 1 3 1 6 6 6
10 Sarpsborg 08 5 1 3 1 5 6 6
11 Sandnes Ulf 5 1 2 2 3 5 5
12 Sogndal 5 1 2 2 4 8 5
13 Honefoss BK 5 1 1 3 8 9 4
-------------------------
14 Odd Grenland 5 1 1 3 4 5 4
-------------------------
15 Valerenga Oslo 5 1 0 4 2 9 3
16 Molde 5 0 1 4 4 8 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, April 26
Brann Bergen v Odd Grenland (1700)
Saturday, April 27
Lillestrom v IK Start (1330)
Valerenga Oslo v Aalesund (1600)
Sunday, April 28
Viking Stavanger v Sogndal (1330)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Sandnes Ulf (1600)
Sarpsborg 08 v Honefoss BK (1600)
Tromso v FK Haugesund (1600)
Molde v Stromsgodset IF (1700)