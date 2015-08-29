Aug 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 29
Viking Stavanger 2 Sandefjord Fotball 0
Friday, August 28
Aalesund 2 Valerenga Oslo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 21 16 3 2 56 18 51
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 21 13 5 3 40 24 44
3 Viking Stavanger 22 13 1 8 40 25 40
-------------------------
4 Valerenga Oslo 22 11 3 8 36 30 36
-------------------------
5 Odd Grenland 21 9 8 4 39 29 35
6 Stromsgodset IF 20 10 3 7 38 32 33
7 Molde 20 8 6 6 39 22 30
8 Bodo Glimt 21 9 2 10 37 40 29
9 Aalesund 22 8 4 10 30 44 28
10 Lillestrom * 21 7 7 7 29 33 27
11 FK Haugesund 21 6 6 9 24 35 24
12 Sarpsborg 08 21 5 8 8 25 30 23
13 IK Start 21 5 4 12 28 42 19
-------------------------
14 Mjondalen IF 21 4 7 10 31 48 19
-------------------------
15 Tromso 21 4 5 12 26 39 17
16 Sandefjord Fotball 22 3 4 15 23 50 13
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 30
Molde v Lillestrom (1330)
Stabaek v Odd Grenland (1330)
Bodo Glimt v Sarpsborg 08 (1600)
IK Start v FK Haugesund (1600)
Mjondalen IF v Stromsgodset IF (1600)
Tromso v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800)