April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 17
Valerenga Oslo 2 FK Haugesund 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Valerenga Oslo 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
-------------------------
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 2 0 0 11 0 6
3 Odd Grenland 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
-------------------------
4 IK Start 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
-------------------------
5 Mjondalen IF 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
5 Sarpsborg 08 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
7 Molde 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
7 Sandefjord Fotball 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
9 Viking Stavanger 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
10 Lillestrom * 2 0 2 0 2 2 1
11 Stromsgodset IF 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
12 Stabaek 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
13 Aalesund 2 0 1 1 1 6 1
-------------------------
14 FK Haugesund 3 0 1 2 1 9 1
-------------------------
15 Tromso 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
16 Bodo Glimt 2 0 0 2 2 6 0
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 18
Mjondalen IF v IK Start (1330)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Stromsgodset IF (1600)
Sunday, April 19
Bodo Glimt v Odd Grenland (1330)
Molde v Aalesund (1600)
Sandefjord Fotball v Sarpsborg 08 (1600)
Stabaek v Viking Stavanger (1600)
Tromso v Lillestrom (1600)