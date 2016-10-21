Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, October 21 Viking Stavanger 2 Aalesund 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Rosenborg Trondheim 27 20 6 1 62 20 66 ------------------------- 2 Brann Bergen 27 13 6 8 36 24 45 3 Odd Grenland 27 13 6 8 38 30 45 ------------------------- 4 Molde 27 12 6 9 44 39 42 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 27 11 8 8 41 38 41 6 Sarpsborg 08 27 11 8 8 30 32 41 7 Viking Stavanger 28 11 7 10 31 33 40 8 Aalesund 28 11 5 12 39 46 38 9 Stromsgodset IF 27 10 7 10 40 39 37 10 Sogndal 27 8 12 7 30 29 36 11 Valerenga Oslo 27 8 7 12 35 38 31 12 Bodo Glimt 27 8 6 13 34 39 30 13 Tromso 27 8 6 13 31 40 30 ------------------------- 14 Lillestrom 27 7 8 12 42 48 29 ------------------------- 15 Stabaek 27 7 7 13 31 37 28 R16 IK Start 27 2 9 16 21 53 15 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 22 Stabaek v Sarpsborg 08 (1330) Brann Bergen v Molde (1600) Sunday, October 23 Tromso v Valerenga Oslo (1330) FK Haugesund v Bodo Glimt (1600) Lillestrom v IK Start (1600) Rosenborg Trondheim v Odd Grenland (1600) Sogndal v Stromsgodset IF (1800)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)