Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, October 21 Viking Stavanger 2 Aalesund 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Rosenborg Trondheim 27 20 6 1 62 20 66 ------------------------- 2 Brann Bergen 27 13 6 8 36 24 45 3 Odd Grenland 27 13 6 8 38 30 45 ------------------------- 4 Molde 27 12 6 9 44 39 42 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 27 11 8 8 41 38 41 6 Sarpsborg 08 27 11 8 8 30 32 41 7 Viking Stavanger 28 11 7 10 31 33 40 8 Aalesund 28 11 5 12 39 46 38 9 Stromsgodset IF 27 10 7 10 40 39 37 10 Sogndal 27 8 12 7 30 29 36 11 Valerenga Oslo 27 8 7 12 35 38 31 12 Bodo Glimt 27 8 6 13 34 39 30 13 Tromso 27 8 6 13 31 40 30 ------------------------- 14 Lillestrom 27 7 8 12 42 48 29 ------------------------- 15 Stabaek 27 7 7 13 31 37 28 R16 IK Start 27 2 9 16 21 53 15 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 22 Stabaek v Sarpsborg 08 (1330) Brann Bergen v Molde (1600) Sunday, October 23 Tromso v Valerenga Oslo (1330) FK Haugesund v Bodo Glimt (1600) Lillestrom v IK Start (1600) Rosenborg Trondheim v Odd Grenland (1600) Sogndal v Stromsgodset IF (1800)