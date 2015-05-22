May 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, May 22
Mjondalen IF 0 Molde 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 9 7 1 1 31 9 22
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 9 6 2 1 16 6 20
3 Molde 10 5 2 3 24 12 17
-------------------------
4 Valerenga Oslo 9 5 2 2 20 15 17
-------------------------
5 Viking Stavanger 9 5 1 3 12 10 16
6 Odd Grenland 9 4 3 2 14 10 15
7 Sarpsborg 08 9 3 4 2 13 10 13
8 Lillestrom * 9 3 4 2 13 12 12
9 Stromsgodset IF 9 3 3 3 16 17 12
10 Mjondalen IF 10 3 3 4 15 21 12
11 Aalesund 9 3 2 4 12 20 11
12 IK Start 9 2 3 4 12 16 9
13 FK Haugesund 9 2 3 4 5 16 9
-------------------------
14 Sandefjord Fotball 9 2 0 7 11 22 6
-------------------------
15 Bodo Glimt 9 1 2 6 12 22 5
16 Tromso 9 1 1 7 12 20 4
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 24
FK Haugesund v Stromsgodset IF (1600)
Monday, May 25
Lillestrom v Bodo Glimt (1330)
Tromso v Odd Grenland (1330)
Aalesund v Viking Stavanger (1600)
Stabaek v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600)
IK Start v Sarpsborg 08 (1800)
Sandefjord Fotball v Valerenga Oslo (1800)