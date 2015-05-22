May 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, May 22 Mjondalen IF 0 Molde 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 9 7 1 1 31 9 22 ------------------------- 2 Stabaek 9 6 2 1 16 6 20 3 Molde 10 5 2 3 24 12 17 ------------------------- 4 Valerenga Oslo 9 5 2 2 20 15 17 ------------------------- 5 Viking Stavanger 9 5 1 3 12 10 16 6 Odd Grenland 9 4 3 2 14 10 15 7 Sarpsborg 08 9 3 4 2 13 10 13 8 Lillestrom * 9 3 4 2 13 12 12 9 Stromsgodset IF 9 3 3 3 16 17 12 10 Mjondalen IF 10 3 3 4 15 21 12 11 Aalesund 9 3 2 4 12 20 11 12 IK Start 9 2 3 4 12 16 9 13 FK Haugesund 9 2 3 4 5 16 9 ------------------------- 14 Sandefjord Fotball 9 2 0 7 11 22 6 ------------------------- 15 Bodo Glimt 9 1 2 6 12 22 5 16 Tromso 9 1 1 7 12 20 4 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 24 FK Haugesund v Stromsgodset IF (1600) Monday, May 25 Lillestrom v Bodo Glimt (1330) Tromso v Odd Grenland (1330) Aalesund v Viking Stavanger (1600) Stabaek v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600) IK Start v Sarpsborg 08 (1800) Sandefjord Fotball v Valerenga Oslo (1800)