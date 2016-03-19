March 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 19 FK Haugesund 3 Aalesund 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Stromsgodset IF 0 Friday, March 18 Tromso 0 IK Start 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FK Haugesund 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 ------------------------- 2 Bodo Glimt 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Viking Stavanger 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 4 Odd Grenland 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 5 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 6 Aalesund 2 1 0 1 1 3 3 7 IK Start 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 7 Tromso 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 9 Brann Bergen 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 10 Lillestrom 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 Molde 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 12 Stromsgodset IF 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 13 Sarpsborg 08 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 13 Stabaek 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 ------------------------- 15 Sogndal 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 15 Valerenga Oslo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 20 Sogndal v Valerenga Oslo (1430) Lillestrom v Bodo Glimt (1700) Brann Bergen v Odd Grenland (1700) Viking Stavanger v Sarpsborg 08 (1700) Stabaek v Molde (1900)