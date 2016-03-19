March 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 19
FK Haugesund 3 Aalesund 0
Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Stromsgodset IF 0
Friday, March 18
Tromso 0 IK Start 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FK Haugesund 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
2 Bodo Glimt 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
2 Viking Stavanger 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
4 Odd Grenland 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
6 Aalesund 2 1 0 1 1 3 3
7 IK Start 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
7 Tromso 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
9 Brann Bergen 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
10 Lillestrom 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 Molde 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
12 Stromsgodset IF 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
13 Sarpsborg 08 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
13 Stabaek 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
15 Sogndal 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
15 Valerenga Oslo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 20
Sogndal v Valerenga Oslo (1430)
Lillestrom v Bodo Glimt (1700)
Brann Bergen v Odd Grenland (1700)
Viking Stavanger v Sarpsborg 08 (1700)
Stabaek v Molde (1900)