May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Norwegian championship results and standings on Wednesday FK Haugesund 4 Aalesund 2 Molde 2 Fredrikstad 0 Odd Grenland 2 Sandnes Ulf 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 0 HÃnefoss BK 1 Brann Bergen 5 Sogndal 0 Stromsgodset IF 2 Tromso 0 Viking Stavanger 1 Lillestrom 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 9 6 1 2 17 11 19 ------------------------- 2 Molde 9 6 0 3 17 10 18 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 9 4 4 1 16 9 16 ------------------------- 4 FK Haugesund 9 4 4 1 16 10 16 ------------------------- 5 Tromso 9 4 3 2 12 9 15 6 Honefoss BK 9 3 4 2 8 7 13 7 Sandnes Ulf 9 3 4 2 15 16 13 8 Valerenga Oslo 8 4 1 3 12 13 13 9 Odd Grenland 9 3 3 3 14 13 12 10 Sogndal 9 3 3 3 10 12 12 11 Viking Stavanger 9 3 2 4 7 9 11 12 Brann Bergen 9 3 1 5 17 15 10 13 Aalesund 9 2 4 3 12 14 10 14 Lillestrom 9 1 4 4 11 15 7 ------------------------- 15 Fredrikstad 9 1 3 5 13 15 6 16 Stabaek 8 0 1 7 3 22 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, May 16 Valerenga Oslo v Stabaek (1600) Postponed Saturday, May 19 Fredrikstad v Stromsgodset IF (1400) HÃnefoss BK v Valerenga Oslo (1600) Sunday, May 20 Aalesund v Brann Bergen (1600) Lillestrom v Sogndal (1600) Sandnes Ulf v Molde (1600) Stabaek v FK Haugesund (1600) Tromso v Viking Stavanger (1600) Rosenborg Trondheim v Odd Grenland (1800)