May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Norwegian championship results
and standings on Wednesday
FK Haugesund 4 Aalesund 2
Molde 2 Fredrikstad 0
Odd Grenland 2 Sandnes Ulf 2
Rosenborg Trondheim 0 HÃnefoss BK 1
Brann Bergen 5 Sogndal 0
Stromsgodset IF 2 Tromso 0
Viking Stavanger 1 Lillestrom 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 9 6 1 2 17 11 19
-------------------------
2 Molde 9 6 0 3 17 10 18
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 9 4 4 1 16 9 16
-------------------------
4 FK Haugesund 9 4 4 1 16 10 16
-------------------------
5 Tromso 9 4 3 2 12 9 15
6 Honefoss BK 9 3 4 2 8 7 13
7 Sandnes Ulf 9 3 4 2 15 16 13
8 Valerenga Oslo 8 4 1 3 12 13 13
9 Odd Grenland 9 3 3 3 14 13 12
10 Sogndal 9 3 3 3 10 12 12
11 Viking Stavanger 9 3 2 4 7 9 11
12 Brann Bergen 9 3 1 5 17 15 10
13 Aalesund 9 2 4 3 12 14 10
14 Lillestrom 9 1 4 4 11 15 7
-------------------------
15 Fredrikstad 9 1 3 5 13 15 6
16 Stabaek 8 0 1 7 3 22 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, May 16
Valerenga Oslo v Stabaek (1600) Postponed
Saturday, May 19
Fredrikstad v Stromsgodset IF (1400)
HÃnefoss BK v Valerenga Oslo (1600)
Sunday, May 20
Aalesund v Brann Bergen (1600)
Lillestrom v Sogndal (1600)
Sandnes Ulf v Molde (1600)
Stabaek v FK Haugesund (1600)
Tromso v Viking Stavanger (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Odd Grenland (1800)