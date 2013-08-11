Aug 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 11
Aalesund 3 Sarpsborg 08 1
FK Haugesund 1 Honefoss BK 0
Sandnes Ulf 2 Tromso 1
Stromsgodset IF 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 2
Valerenga Oslo 1 IK Start 3
Saturday, August 10
Odd Grenland 1 Viking Stavanger 1
Sogndal 1 Molde 2
Friday, August 9
Brann Bergen 1 Lillestrom 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 19 12 5 2 36 17 41
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 19 12 3 4 43 19 39
3 Aalesund 19 10 4 5 42 28 34
-------------------------
4 Viking Stavanger 19 8 7 4 25 19 31
-------------------------
5 FK Haugesund 19 9 3 7 25 25 30
6 Brann Bergen 19 8 3 8 29 29 27
7 Odd Grenland 19 7 4 8 23 20 25
8 Valerenga Oslo 19 7 4 8 29 33 25
9 Molde 19 6 6 7 29 27 24
10 Lillestrom 19 6 5 8 24 28 23
11 Sogndal 19 5 8 6 25 30 23
12 Sandnes Ulf 19 6 4 9 22 33 22
13 Tromso 19 5 6 8 29 29 21
-------------------------
14 IK Start 19 4 6 9 25 38 18
-------------------------
15 Sarpsborg 08 19 4 5 10 25 42 17
16 Honefoss BK 19 3 7 9 21 35 16
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation