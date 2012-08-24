Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, August 24 Odd Grenland 1 Brann Bergen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 19 12 3 4 39 25 39 ------------------------- 2 Molde 19 12 2 5 33 20 38 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 19 9 9 1 33 15 36 ------------------------- 4 Viking Stavanger 19 9 3 7 27 25 30 ------------------------- 5 Brann Bergen 20 9 2 9 38 29 29 6 Honefoss BK 19 7 8 4 22 21 29 7 FK Haugesund 19 7 7 5 31 23 28 8 Valerenga Oslo 19 8 4 7 28 27 28 9 Tromso 18 7 6 5 30 22 27 10 Odd Grenland 20 7 4 9 27 35 25 11 Aalesund 19 5 8 6 24 24 23 12 Lillestrom 19 5 8 6 27 31 23 13 Sogndal 19 4 7 8 18 26 19 ------------------------- 14 Sandnes Ulf 18 4 5 9 20 33 17 ------------------------- 15 Fredrikstad 19 4 3 12 26 38 15 16 Stabaek 19 3 1 15 16 45 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 25 Stromsgodset IF v Lillestrom (1400) Sunday, August 26 FK Haugesund v Stabaek (1600) Honefoss BK v Tromso (1600) Molde v Valerenga Oslo (1600) Sandnes Ulf v Sogndal (1600) Rosenborg Trondheim v Viking Stavanger (1700) Monday, August 27 Fredrikstad v Aalesund (1700)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.