Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 17
Tromso 2 Lillestrom 1
Viking Stavanger 1 Molde 0
Friday, September 16
FK Haugesund 1 Valerenga Oslo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 23 17 5 1 52 16 56
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 23 12 5 6 35 26 41
3 FK Haugesund 24 11 7 6 39 34 40
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 23 11 5 7 31 21 38
-------------------------
5 Molde 24 11 5 8 41 36 38
6 Sarpsborg 08 23 10 6 7 26 26 36
7 Viking Stavanger 24 10 6 8 26 28 36
8 Stromsgodset IF 23 10 5 8 34 29 35
9 Valerenga Oslo 24 8 6 10 33 33 30
10 Tromso 24 8 6 10 30 35 30
11 Sogndal 23 6 10 7 25 28 28
12 Bodo Glimt 23 7 6 10 29 32 27
13 Lillestrom 24 5 8 11 37 44 23
-------------------------
14 Aalesund 23 6 5 12 29 42 23
-------------------------
15 Stabaek 23 5 6 12 27 34 21
16 IK Start 23 0 9 14 18 48 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 18
Sogndal v Sarpsborg 08 (1330)
Aalesund v Stromsgodset IF (1600)
Bodo Glimt v Brann Bergen (1600)
Odd Grenland v Stabaek (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v IK Start (1800)