Sept 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, September 13 Aalesund 1 Molde 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 22 14 6 2 41 20 48 ------------------------- 2 Stromsgodset IF 22 13 4 5 49 23 43 3 Aalesund 23 11 5 7 47 35 38 ------------------------- 4 Viking Stavanger 22 10 7 5 29 22 37 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 22 11 3 8 29 28 36 6 Brann Bergen 22 10 3 9 35 33 33 7 Molde 23 8 7 8 39 34 31 8 Sogndal 22 7 8 7 27 31 29 9 Lillestrom 22 7 7 8 27 30 28 10 Valerenga Oslo 22 7 6 9 30 38 27 11 Odd Grenland 22 7 5 10 25 25 26 12 Sandnes Ulf 22 7 4 11 25 43 25 13 Tromso 22 5 7 10 31 33 22 ------------------------- 14 IK Start 22 5 7 10 34 41 22 ------------------------- 15 Honefoss BK 22 4 8 10 25 38 20 16 Sarpsborg 08 22 5 5 12 28 47 20 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 14 Sogndal v Lillestrom (1330) FK Haugesund v Viking Stavanger (1600) Sunday, September 15 Stromsgodset IF v Odd Grenland (1330) Honefoss BK v IK Start (1600) Sandnes Ulf v Sarpsborg 08 (1600) Valerenga Oslo v Brann Bergen (1600) Tromso v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700)