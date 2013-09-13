Sept 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, September 13
Aalesund 1 Molde 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 22 14 6 2 41 20 48
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 22 13 4 5 49 23 43
3 Aalesund 23 11 5 7 47 35 38
-------------------------
4 Viking Stavanger 22 10 7 5 29 22 37
-------------------------
5 FK Haugesund 22 11 3 8 29 28 36
6 Brann Bergen 22 10 3 9 35 33 33
7 Molde 23 8 7 8 39 34 31
8 Sogndal 22 7 8 7 27 31 29
9 Lillestrom 22 7 7 8 27 30 28
10 Valerenga Oslo 22 7 6 9 30 38 27
11 Odd Grenland 22 7 5 10 25 25 26
12 Sandnes Ulf 22 7 4 11 25 43 25
13 Tromso 22 5 7 10 31 33 22
-------------------------
14 IK Start 22 5 7 10 34 41 22
-------------------------
15 Honefoss BK 22 4 8 10 25 38 20
16 Sarpsborg 08 22 5 5 12 28 47 20
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 14
Sogndal v Lillestrom (1330)
FK Haugesund v Viking Stavanger (1600)
Sunday, September 15
Stromsgodset IF v Odd Grenland (1330)
Honefoss BK v IK Start (1600)
Sandnes Ulf v Sarpsborg 08 (1600)
Valerenga Oslo v Brann Bergen (1600)
Tromso v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700)