May 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, May 16 FK Haugesund 0 Odd Grenland 2 Lillestrom 1 Sarpsborg 08 2 Molde 1 Sogndal 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Tromso 2 Brann Bergen 5 Sandefjord Fotball 0 Stromsgodset IF 1 Stabaek 2 Valerenga Oslo 1 Kristiansund BK 0 Viking Stavanger 1 Aalesund 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 9 6 2 1 14 5 20 ------------------------- 2 Odd Grenland 9 6 0 3 10 9 18 3 Brann Bergen 9 5 2 2 20 7 17 ------------------------- 4 Sarpsborg 08 9 5 2 2 19 11 17 ------------------------- 5 Stabaek 9 5 2 2 15 10 17 6 Aalesund 9 4 2 3 12 11 14 7 Valerenga Oslo 9 4 1 4 12 13 13 8 Sandefjord Fotball 9 4 1 4 12 15 13 9 Tromso 9 3 3 3 11 12 12 10 Molde 9 3 2 4 13 13 11 11 Sogndal 9 3 2 4 12 13 11 12 FK Haugesund 9 3 2 4 11 13 11 13 Stromsgodset IF 9 2 3 4 8 13 9 ------------------------- 14 Kristiansund BK 9 2 2 5 6 13 8 ------------------------- 15 Lillestrom 9 2 1 6 7 14 7 16 Viking Stavanger 9 1 1 7 6 16 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 20 Rosenborg Trondheim v Lillestrom (1330) Sogndal v Brann Bergen (1600) Sunday, May 21 Aalesund v Sandefjord Fotball (1600) Kristiansund BK v FK Haugesund (1600) Sarpsborg 08 v Valerenga Oslo (1600) Tromso v Stromsgodset IF (1600) Odd Grenland v Molde (1800) Monday, May 22 Stabaek v Viking Stavanger (1700)