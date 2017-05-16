May 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, May 16
FK Haugesund 0 Odd Grenland 2
Lillestrom 1 Sarpsborg 08 2
Molde 1 Sogndal 2
Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Tromso 2
Brann Bergen 5 Sandefjord Fotball 0
Stromsgodset IF 1 Stabaek 2
Valerenga Oslo 1 Kristiansund BK 0
Viking Stavanger 1 Aalesund 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 9 6 2 1 14 5 20
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 9 6 0 3 10 9 18
3 Brann Bergen 9 5 2 2 20 7 17
-------------------------
4 Sarpsborg 08 9 5 2 2 19 11 17
-------------------------
5 Stabaek 9 5 2 2 15 10 17
6 Aalesund 9 4 2 3 12 11 14
7 Valerenga Oslo 9 4 1 4 12 13 13
8 Sandefjord Fotball 9 4 1 4 12 15 13
9 Tromso 9 3 3 3 11 12 12
10 Molde 9 3 2 4 13 13 11
11 Sogndal 9 3 2 4 12 13 11
12 FK Haugesund 9 3 2 4 11 13 11
13 Stromsgodset IF 9 2 3 4 8 13 9
-------------------------
14 Kristiansund BK 9 2 2 5 6 13 8
-------------------------
15 Lillestrom 9 2 1 6 7 14 7
16 Viking Stavanger 9 1 1 7 6 16 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 20
Rosenborg Trondheim v Lillestrom (1330)
Sogndal v Brann Bergen (1600)
Sunday, May 21
Aalesund v Sandefjord Fotball (1600)
Kristiansund BK v FK Haugesund (1600)
Sarpsborg 08 v Valerenga Oslo (1600)
Tromso v Stromsgodset IF (1600)
Odd Grenland v Molde (1800)
Monday, May 22
Stabaek v Viking Stavanger (1700)