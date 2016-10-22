Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 22
Brann Bergen 2 Molde 1
Stabaek 1 Sarpsborg 08 2
Friday, October 21
Viking Stavanger 2 Aalesund 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Rosenborg Trondheim 27 20 6 1 62 20 66
-------------------------
2 Brann Bergen 28 14 6 8 38 25 48
3 Odd Grenland 27 13 6 8 38 30 45
-------------------------
4 Sarpsborg 08 28 12 8 8 32 33 44
-------------------------
5 Molde 28 12 6 10 45 41 42
6 FK Haugesund 27 11 8 8 41 38 41
7 Viking Stavanger 28 11 7 10 31 33 40
8 Aalesund 28 11 5 12 39 46 38
9 Stromsgodset IF 27 10 7 10 40 39 37
10 Sogndal 27 8 12 7 30 29 36
11 Valerenga Oslo 27 8 7 12 35 38 31
12 Bodo Glimt 27 8 6 13 34 39 30
13 Tromso 27 8 6 13 31 40 30
-------------------------
14 Lillestrom 27 7 8 12 42 48 29
-------------------------
15 Stabaek 28 7 7 14 32 39 28
R16 IK Start 27 2 9 16 21 53 15
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 23
Tromso v Valerenga Oslo (1330)
FK Haugesund v Bodo Glimt (1600)
Lillestrom v IK Start (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Odd Grenland (1600)
Sogndal v Stromsgodset IF (1800)