July 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, July 13 Lillestrom 4 Tromso 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 14 10 2 2 30 17 32 ------------------------- 2 Molde 14 9 1 4 26 15 28 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 14 6 7 1 24 13 25 ------------------------- 4 FK Haugesund 14 6 6 2 23 14 24 ------------------------- 5 Tromso 15 6 5 4 25 19 23 6 Valerenga Oslo 14 6 3 5 18 18 21 7 Honefoss BK 14 5 6 3 13 14 21 8 Aalesund 14 3 8 3 17 17 17 9 Lillestrom 15 4 5 6 22 27 17 10 Sandnes Ulf 14 4 5 5 18 23 17 11 Brann Bergen 14 5 1 8 22 22 16 12 Odd Grenland 14 4 4 6 19 21 16 13 Sogndal 14 3 6 5 14 19 15 ------------------------- 14 Viking Stavanger 14 4 3 7 11 22 15 ------------------------- 15 Fredrikstad 14 3 3 8 24 25 12 16 Stabaek 14 2 1 11 11 31 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 14 Valerenga Oslo v Molde (1600) Sunday, July 15 Aalesund v Fredrikstad (1600) Brann Bergen v Odd Grenland (1600) Sogndal v Stabaek (1600) Viking Stavanger v Hønefoss BK (1600) FK Haugesund v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800) Monday, July 16 Stromsgodset IF v Sandnes Ulf (1700)