Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 4
Aalesund 2 Sandefjord Fotball 1
FK Haugesund 1 Odd Grenland 2
IK Start 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 4
Molde 4 Tromso 0
Viking Stavanger 1 Lillestrom 0
Saturday, October 3
Mjondalen IF 1 Stabaek 4
Sarpsborg 08 1 Stromsgodset IF 6
Friday, October 2
Bodo Glimt 1 Valerenga Oslo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 26 19 4 3 64 20 61
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 26 16 5 5 48 29 53
3 Stromsgodset IF 26 15 4 7 58 37 49
-------------------------
4 Odd Grenland 26 13 9 4 49 34 48
-------------------------
5 Viking Stavanger 26 15 2 9 46 30 47
6 Valerenga Oslo 26 12 5 9 41 36 41
7 Molde 26 11 7 8 50 28 40
8 Bodo Glimt 26 11 3 12 45 48 36
9 Lillestrom * 26 9 9 8 37 37 35
10 Aalesund 26 9 5 12 35 52 32
11 FK Haugesund 26 8 7 11 30 44 31
12 Sarpsborg 08 26 6 10 10 32 42 28
13 IK Start 26 5 6 15 31 53 21
-------------------------
14 Tromso 26 4 8 14 29 47 20
-------------------------
15 Mjondalen IF 26 4 8 14 34 60 20
16 Sandefjord Fotball 26 3 4 19 27 59 13
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation