July 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 14
Valerenga Oslo 1 Molde 2
Friday, July 13
Lillestrom 4 Tromso 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 14 10 2 2 30 17 32
-------------------------
2 Molde 15 10 1 4 28 16 31
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 14 6 7 1 24 13 25
-------------------------
4 FK Haugesund 14 6 6 2 23 14 24
-------------------------
5 Tromso 15 6 5 4 25 19 23
6 Valerenga Oslo 15 6 3 6 19 20 21
7 Honefoss BK 14 5 6 3 13 14 21
8 Aalesund 14 3 8 3 17 17 17
9 Lillestrom 15 4 5 6 22 27 17
10 Sandnes Ulf 14 4 5 5 18 23 17
11 Brann Bergen 14 5 1 8 22 22 16
12 Odd Grenland 14 4 4 6 19 21 16
13 Sogndal 14 3 6 5 14 19 15
-------------------------
14 Viking Stavanger 14 4 3 7 11 22 15
-------------------------
15 Fredrikstad 14 3 3 8 24 25 12
16 Stabaek 14 2 1 11 11 31 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 15
Aalesund v Fredrikstad (1600)
Brann Bergen v Odd Grenland (1600)
Sogndal v Stabaek (1600)
Viking Stavanger v Hønefoss BK (1600)
FK Haugesund v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800)
Monday, July 16
Stromsgodset IF v Sandnes Ulf (1700)