May 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Norwegian championship on Saturday.
Fredrikstad 2 Stromsgodset IF 3
Hanefoss BK 1 Valerenga Oslo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 10 7 1 2 20 13 22
-------------------------
2 Molde 9 6 0 3 17 10 18
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 9 4 4 1 16 9 16
-------------------------
4 FK Haugesund 9 4 4 1 16 10 16
-------------------------
5 Honefoss BK 10 4 4 2 9 7 16
6 Tromso 9 4 3 2 12 9 15
7 Sandnes Ulf 9 3 4 2 15 16 13
8 Valerenga Oslo 9 4 1 4 12 14 13
9 Odd Grenland 9 3 3 3 14 13 12
10 Sogndal 9 3 3 3 10 12 12
11 Viking Stavanger 9 3 2 4 7 9 11
12 Brann Bergen 9 3 1 5 17 15 10
13 Aalesund 9 2 4 3 12 14 10
14 Lillestrom 9 1 4 4 11 15 7
-------------------------
15 Fredrikstad 10 1 3 6 15 18 6
16 Stabaek 8 0 1 7 3 22 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 20
Aalesund v Brann Bergen (1600)
Lillestrom v Sogndal (1600)
Sandnes Ulf v Molde (1600)
Stabaek v FK Haugesund (1600)
Tromso v Viking Stavanger (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Odd Grenland (1800)