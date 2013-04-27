April 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 27
Lillestrom 3 IK Start 2
Valerenga Oslo 2 Aalesund 1
Friday, April 26
Brann Bergen 2 Odd Grenland 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Aalesund 6 4 1 1 11 5 13
-------------------------
2 Brann Bergen 6 4 0 2 8 7 12
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 5 3 1 1 11 4 10
-------------------------
4 Stromsgodset IF 5 3 1 1 7 3 10
-------------------------
5 Lillestrom 6 3 1 2 9 7 10
6 FK Haugesund 5 3 1 1 8 7 10
7 Viking Stavanger 5 3 0 2 5 5 9
8 IK Start 6 2 2 2 11 11 8
9 Tromso 5 1 3 1 6 6 6
10 Sarpsborg 08 5 1 3 1 5 6 6
11 Valerenga Oslo 6 2 0 4 4 10 6
12 Sandnes Ulf 5 1 2 2 3 5 5
13 Sogndal 5 1 2 2 4 8 5
-------------------------
14 Honefoss BK 5 1 1 3 8 9 4
-------------------------
15 Odd Grenland 6 1 1 4 4 7 4
16 Molde 5 0 1 4 4 8 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 28
Viking Stavanger v Sogndal (1330)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Sandnes Ulf (1600)
Sarpsborg 08 v Honefoss BK (1600)
Tromso v FK Haugesund (1600)
Molde v Stromsgodset IF (1700)