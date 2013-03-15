March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, March 15 Viking Stavanger 2 Molde 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Viking Stavanger 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- Aalesund 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 FK Haugesund 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Honefoss BK 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 IK Start 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lillestrom 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Odd Grenland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sandnes Ulf 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sarpsborg 08 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Brann Bergen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sogndal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stromsgodset IF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tromso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valerenga Oslo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ------------------------- 16 Molde 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 16 Aalesund v FK Haugesund (1430) Brann Bergen v Valerenga Oslo (1700) Sunday, March 17 Lillestrom v Sarpsborg 08 (1430) IK Start v Honefoss BK (1700) Sogndal v Tromso (1700) Stromsgodset IF v Sandnes Ulf (1700) Odd Grenland v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800)