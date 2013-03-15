March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 15
Viking Stavanger 2 Molde 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Viking Stavanger 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
Aalesund 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
FK Haugesund 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Honefoss BK 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
IK Start 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lillestrom 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Odd Grenland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosenborg Trondheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sandnes Ulf 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sarpsborg 08 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brann Bergen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sogndal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stromsgodset IF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tromso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Valerenga Oslo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-------------------------
16 Molde 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 16
Aalesund v FK Haugesund (1430)
Brann Bergen v Valerenga Oslo (1700)
Sunday, March 17
Lillestrom v Sarpsborg 08 (1430)
IK Start v Honefoss BK (1700)
Sogndal v Tromso (1700)
Stromsgodset IF v Sandnes Ulf (1700)
Odd Grenland v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800)