March 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 28
Molde 2 Valerenga Oslo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
Aalesund 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bodo Glimt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
FK Haugesund 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
IK Start 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lillestrom 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Odd Grenland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosenborg Trondheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sandnes Ulf 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sarpsborg 08 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brann Bergen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sogndal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stabaek 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stromsgodset IF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Viking Stavanger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-------------------------
16 Valerenga Oslo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 29
FK Haugesund v Lillestrom (1430)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Viking Stavanger (1700)
Sunday, March 30
Bodo Glimt v Aalesund (1330)
Sandnes Ulf v Odd Grenland (1600)
Stabaek v Sogndal (1600)
Stromsgodset IF v IK Start (1600)
Sarpsborg 08 v Brann Bergen (1700)