July 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 15
Aalesund 3 Fredrikstad 0
FK Haugesund 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 1
Brann Bergen 6 Odd Grenland 2
Sogndal 3 Stabaek 1
Viking Stavanger 2 Hønefoss BK 1
Saturday, July 14
Valerenga Oslo 1 Molde 2
Friday, July 13
Lillestrom 4 Tromso 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 14 10 2 2 30 17 32
-------------------------
2 Molde 15 10 1 4 28 16 31
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 15 7 7 1 25 13 28
-------------------------
4 FK Haugesund 15 6 6 3 23 15 24
-------------------------
5 Tromso 15 6 5 4 25 19 23
6 Valerenga Oslo 15 6 3 6 19 20 21
7 Honefoss BK 15 5 6 4 14 16 21
8 Aalesund 15 4 8 3 20 17 20
9 Brann Bergen 15 6 1 8 28 24 19
10 Sogndal 15 4 6 5 17 20 18
11 Viking Stavanger 15 5 3 7 13 23 18
12 Lillestrom 15 4 5 6 22 27 17
13 Sandnes Ulf 14 4 5 5 18 23 17
-------------------------
14 Odd Grenland 15 4 4 7 21 27 16
-------------------------
15 Fredrikstad 15 3 3 9 24 28 12
16 Stabaek 15 2 1 12 12 34 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, July 16
Stromsgodset IF v Sandnes Ulf (1700)