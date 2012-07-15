July 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 15 Aalesund 3 Fredrikstad 0 FK Haugesund 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Brann Bergen 6 Odd Grenland 2 Sogndal 3 Stabaek 1 Viking Stavanger 2 Hønefoss BK 1 Saturday, July 14 Valerenga Oslo 1 Molde 2 Friday, July 13 Lillestrom 4 Tromso 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 14 10 2 2 30 17 32 ------------------------- 2 Molde 15 10 1 4 28 16 31 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 15 7 7 1 25 13 28 ------------------------- 4 FK Haugesund 15 6 6 3 23 15 24 ------------------------- 5 Tromso 15 6 5 4 25 19 23 6 Valerenga Oslo 15 6 3 6 19 20 21 7 Honefoss BK 15 5 6 4 14 16 21 8 Aalesund 15 4 8 3 20 17 20 9 Brann Bergen 15 6 1 8 28 24 19 10 Sogndal 15 4 6 5 17 20 18 11 Viking Stavanger 15 5 3 7 13 23 18 12 Lillestrom 15 4 5 6 22 27 17 13 Sandnes Ulf 14 4 5 5 18 23 17 ------------------------- 14 Odd Grenland 15 4 4 7 21 27 16 ------------------------- 15 Fredrikstad 15 3 3 9 24 28 12 16 Stabaek 15 2 1 12 12 34 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, July 16 Stromsgodset IF v Sandnes Ulf (1700)