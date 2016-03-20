March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 20
Lillestrom 1 Bodo Glimt 1
Brann Bergen 0 Odd Grenland 0
Sogndal 1 Valerenga Oslo 0
Stabaek 1 Molde 2
Viking Stavanger 0 Sarpsborg 08 0
Saturday, March 19
FK Haugesund 3 Aalesund 0
Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Stromsgodset IF 0
Friday, March 18
Tromso 0 IK Start 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FK Haugesund 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
-------------------------
2 Bodo Glimt 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
3 Viking Stavanger 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
-------------------------
4 Molde 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
-------------------------
5 Odd Grenland 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
6 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
7 Sogndal 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
8 Aalesund 2 1 0 1 1 3 3
9 Lillestrom 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
9 Brann Bergen 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
11 IK Start 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
11 Tromso 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
13 Stromsgodset IF 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
-------------------------
14 Sarpsborg 08 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
-------------------------
15 Stabaek 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
16 Valerenga Oslo 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation