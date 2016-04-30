April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 30 Lillestrom 2 Valerenga Oslo 0 Molde 1 Aalesund 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 7 6 0 1 13 2 18 ------------------------- 2 Molde 8 5 2 1 15 10 17 3 Odd Grenland 7 4 2 1 8 3 14 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 7 4 2 1 8 6 14 ------------------------- 5 Lillestrom 8 3 4 1 16 10 13 6 FK Haugesund 7 4 1 2 13 9 13 7 Stromsgodset IF 7 4 1 2 9 6 13 8 Viking Stavanger 7 3 1 3 5 8 10 9 Sarpsborg 08 7 2 3 2 9 7 9 10 Aalesund 8 2 1 5 10 10 7 11 Bodo Glimt 7 2 1 4 10 11 7 12 Sogndal 7 2 1 4 3 7 7 13 Valerenga Oslo 8 2 0 6 7 13 6 ------------------------- 14 Tromso 7 1 3 3 4 13 6 ------------------------- 15 Stabaek 7 1 1 5 6 12 4 16 IK Start 7 0 3 4 3 12 3 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 1 Viking Stavanger v FK Haugesund (1330) IK Start v Stromsgodset IF (1600) Sogndal v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600) Tromso v Brann Bergen (1600) Stabaek v Odd Grenland (1800) Monday, May 2 Bodo Glimt v Sarpsborg 08 (1700)