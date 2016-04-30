April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 30
Lillestrom 2 Valerenga Oslo 0
Molde 1 Aalesund 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 7 6 0 1 13 2 18
-------------------------
2 Molde 8 5 2 1 15 10 17
3 Odd Grenland 7 4 2 1 8 3 14
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 7 4 2 1 8 6 14
-------------------------
5 Lillestrom 8 3 4 1 16 10 13
6 FK Haugesund 7 4 1 2 13 9 13
7 Stromsgodset IF 7 4 1 2 9 6 13
8 Viking Stavanger 7 3 1 3 5 8 10
9 Sarpsborg 08 7 2 3 2 9 7 9
10 Aalesund 8 2 1 5 10 10 7
11 Bodo Glimt 7 2 1 4 10 11 7
12 Sogndal 7 2 1 4 3 7 7
13 Valerenga Oslo 8 2 0 6 7 13 6
-------------------------
14 Tromso 7 1 3 3 4 13 6
-------------------------
15 Stabaek 7 1 1 5 6 12 4
16 IK Start 7 0 3 4 3 12 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 1
Viking Stavanger v FK Haugesund (1330)
IK Start v Stromsgodset IF (1600)
Sogndal v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600)
Tromso v Brann Bergen (1600)
Stabaek v Odd Grenland (1800)
Monday, May 2
Bodo Glimt v Sarpsborg 08 (1700)